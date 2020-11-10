Menu
House fire at woody point (7 News)
News

Teen rushed to hospital after house fire

by Erin Smith and Nathan Edwards
10th Nov 2020 3:19 PM
It took six firefighting crews to extinguish a blaze that engulfed a two-storey home at Woody Point.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said that one patient, a girl in her late teens, was being taken to Redcliffe Hospital with smoke inhalation.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said all occupants were accounted for and the blaze was under control by 1.53pm.

Multiple firefighting crews are working to control a blaze at a Woody Point home. IMAGE: 7 NEWS
The QFES spokeswoman said Queensland Police and fire investigators were on scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze which started at about 1.05pm.

She said fire investigators are examining the solar panels.


A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were initially on scene fighting a fire at a two-storey brick home, with six crews attending in total.

Originally published as Teen rushed to hospital after house fire

editors picks emergency house fire

        Assassins on target in CQ Battle Royale 6

        Sport GALLERY: 'We just had one of those days where everything went right.'

        Rep honours for CQ Centurions' fantastic five

        Cricket Selection comes at the end of closely contested North Queensland Zone...

        Defence argues 'Markis Turner duped his mother'

        Crime Infamous Lindy Chamberlain case referenced in closing arguments for the trial...

        Rocky's accidental mayor after shock resignation

