Teen ‘sex slave’ holiday photos uncovered

One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged underage sex slaves has shared a series of photos reportedly snapped during holidays the convicted sex offender took her on.

Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein's most vocal accusers, included these pictures of herself as a young girl in her legal case against the United States government for how they handled his prosecution in 2005.

The pictures show a teenage Roberts posing at different locations around New York, New Mexico and London.

She claimed many of the seemingly innocent photos were taken by Epstein himself as he took her on numerous trips where she was allegedly forced to have sex with him and his famous friends.

One photo shows Roberts at 15 posing on a New York ferry, which she claims was taken while on a trip with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who reportedly dated Epstein around 1992 and remained close with him after their breakup.

Virginia Roberts was just 15 when she was allegedly recruited to be Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slave. Picture: US District Southern District of Florida

In court documents, the now 36-year-old Roberts revealed she was raped by Epstein on that trip in the mansion he owned in Manhattan.

She claimed during that trip both Epstein and Maxwell trained her to be "everything a man wanted me to be".

"Over the next few weeks, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trained me to do what they wanted, including sexual activities and the use of sexual toys," she alleged in the documents.

"The training was in New York and Florida, at Epstein's mansions. It was basically every day and was like going to school. I also had to have sex with Epstein many times."

Roberts was allegedly recruited and groomed by Maxwell at the age of 15 while working at the Mar-a-Lago spa in Florida to be a sex slave for Epstein.

Other photos included in the legal case show Roberts as a 17-year-old on a trip to New Mexico, one taken at a museum and others at Epstein's ranch.

These pictures were included to prove she was with Epstein at a number of his properties as an underage girl.

Roberts claims Epstein snapped this photo of her at a museum in New Mexico. Picture: US District Southern District of Florida

Roberts and another one of Epstein's alleged victims filed a legal case against the federal government for the deal that allowed the disgraced businessman to avoid a lengthy jail sentence after facing numerous sexual assault charges.

In October 2007, a federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta met with one of Epstein's lawyers when they struck the plea deal allowing for a more lenient sentence and for the full extent of the accusations to remain under wraps.

During the months it took for the deal to be finalised, Epstein's alleged victims claimed they were not told about the deal, even though the law required they be informed about major developments in the case.

The alleged victims, which included Roberts, claimed they didn't hear about the deal until after it was already done in June 2008.

Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in jail and was required to register as a sex offender.

A photo of Roberts taken when it was snowing during a New Mexico trip. Picture: US District Southern District of Florida

While in jail he was allowed to leave the facility six days a week to work out of his office.

Roberts and one other victim filed a legal suit against the government, accusing it of violating their rights by keeping them in the dark during the investigation.

Roberts is one of the few alleged Epstein victims to have gone public with their accusations, and she previously claimed she was used for the multi-millionaire's sexual purposes until she was 19, when she became "too old" for him.

The court papers reveal that during those years she was taken on trips around the world and given to countless men for sexual purposes.

Roberts revealed she was terrified of what would happen to her if she tried to leave.

"If I left Epstein, he knew all kinds of powerful people. He could have had me killed or abducted, and I always knew he was capable of that if I did not obey him," one court document submitted as part of the legal case read.

"He let me know that he knew many people in high places. Speaking about himself, he said, 'I can get away' with things. I was very scared, particularly since I was a teenager."

Epstein is facing 45 years in prison after being charged with sex trafficking. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry/AP

Roberts also alleged Epstein had underage girls around him who he had sex with on "a daily basis".

And she claimed he made very few efforts to hide what was going on, so anyone spending regular time in his homes "would have clearly been aware of what was going on".

Epstein, now 66, is once again facing possible jail time after being arrested on July 6 on charges that he exploited dozens of young girls in the early 2000s.

If convicted he faces up to 45 years in prison.

Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller said the government's case against Epstein was "getting stronger every single day" as more women contacted authorities to allege he sexually abused them when they were minors.

Mr Rossmiller said last week the government had learned that a raid of Epstein's mansion following his arrest turned up "piles of cash, dozens of diamonds" and a passport with a picture of the defendant but a name other than his in a locked safe.

He also said hundreds, if not thousands, of sexually explicit photos of young women found in his home included at least one purported victim.

Epstein has been denied bail on the grounds that he posed a danger to community and there was a high risk he would use his wealth to flee

He has appealed the decision.