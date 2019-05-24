Teen star ready to soar

KEEN TO SUCCEED: Emerald Brothers player Cass Marks has made the A-Grade Women's team for the Central Crows.

AT ONLY 17 years old, Emerald's Cass Marks has a bright career ahead of her in rugby league.

Earlier this year, Marks competed in the Central Highlands Rugby League Hit Out where she was chosen as Player of the Carnival.

She then competed at the 2019 47th Battalion Carnival on the Sunshine Coast, where she was selected for the Central Crows' Emerging Women's team.

However, the sweetest treat for Marks so far came at last week's Queensland Country Women's trials in Mackay.

There, the Central Crows' Emerging and A-Grade Women's teams battled it out against the Northern Marlins for a coveted Queensland Country Jersey and a chance to play at this year's National Women's Championships.

After a hard-fought 22-8 victory over the Emerging Marlins, Marks was selected for the Crows' A-Grade side.

Marks said playing for A-Grade Women's team was going to be lots of fun.

"It's just really fun being able to play up at a higher level. Just being able to do everything to my full potential. I want to try to go as high as I can,” she said.

Marks, who started playing rugby league when she was six, said she was careful to maintain her diet and exercise program so she could continue to improve her form.

Marks's mum Rachel said in addition to training twice a week with Emerald Brothers' Women's team, her daughter also trained with the Emerald Rams' rugby union Women's team regularly and did crossfit three times a week.

"She just like playing it (rugby league),” Rachel said.