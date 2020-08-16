Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics were called to the scene.
Paramedics were called to the scene.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injuries in motorbike crash

Melanie Plane
16th Aug 2020 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday evening after a motorbike crash at the Capricorn Coast.

About 9.30pm, paramedics, including critical care, were called to a single motorbike crash at Zilzie.

A male in his teens was involved in the crash on Svendsen Road.

He was treated for suspected spinal and abdominal injuries at the scene before being transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

queensland ambulance service rockhampton hospital zilzie crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Premium Content Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Weather Dry days are set to return for the coming week, a stark comparison to last week’s downpour.

        Two CQ mums launch new and ‘exciting’ business venture

        Premium Content Two CQ mums launch new and ‘exciting’ business venture

        Business New shop drives business in small mining town.

        CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Premium Content CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Rural ‘There shouldn’t be a producer in Australia unhappy with these cattle prices.’

        How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Premium Content How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Business The retail and wholesale outlet has grown in three years to employ 12 staff.