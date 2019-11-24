Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Ambulance
Generic Ambulance
News

Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Nov 2019 8:12 AM | Updated: 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he was reportedly trampled by a bull at Calliope yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male, in his late teens, sustained serious injuries to his chest after the incident at a location off Taragoola Rd about 7.13pm.

The QAS spokesperson said paramedics and a critical care worker treated the teen onboard during the drive to the Gladstone Hospital while he was in a serious but stable condition.

The teen was later airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital.

animals bull editors picks injuries
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        premium_icon Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        News Eighteen young Australians, all in the prime of their lives, all went to Australian music festivals to have a great time. All didn’t come home.

        32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        premium_icon 32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        Crime 'There's not another commercial industry that has such big revenues'

        One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        premium_icon One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        News Four mothers bound by grief share their stories

        Giving families a reason to smile this Christmas

        premium_icon Giving families a reason to smile this Christmas

        News The Emerald Lions Club and Central Queensland schools are organising hampers for...