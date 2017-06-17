Teen wants to help loved ones

WANTING to do something to help raise money for cancer research, 17-year-old Maddie Pease has organised an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

The event is on tomorrow at the Emerald Botanic Gardens, behind the windmill, from 9.30am.

"I decided to hold a biggest morning tea as like many other people I have seen people I love affected by cancer,” Maddie explained.

"I wanted to do something to help raise money for research and for me it's a way of showing those that are fighting or have had to fight the battle with cancer that we are there for them and they are not alone.

"I want it to be a celebration of their strength and a fun morning for people.”

The Yamala Community Kindy trainee praised the generosity of local businesses and individuals who donated items for the lucky door prizes, raffle and cent sale.

"I will have a list of all of these businesses displayed at the morning tea to say thank you as their support has been massive,” Maddie said.

"There will be a cent sale there, a fashion parade by one of our local boutiques, a local dance school will be performing, face painting and balloons for the kids and music by a local singing teacher and some of her students throughout the morning.

"I would love to see heaps of people attend. I know all of us have been, in one way or another, affected by cancer and this is a chance for us to help the Cancer Council raise some funds for research, while having a fun morning out.”

Entry is $10 for adults and $5 for kids aged 2-12, which covers a delicious morning tea.

"If anyone can't make the morning tea and would like to donate before the event there is a donation box at Yamala Community Kindy,” Maddie said.