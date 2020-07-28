Menu
Crime

Teen with rifle arrested in NSW primary school gun scare

by Sally Coates
28th Jul 2020 5:51 PM
A teenager with a rifle sparked an immediate primary school lockdown this afternoon with students holed up inside as police secured the scene and ambulance services ready to jump into action.

Police were called to Beckom Public School in the NSW Riverina, a primary school teaching students from kindergarten to year six, at 1.30pm this afternoon.

A young male was reported to be walking around the perimeter of the school grounds visibly carrying a large gun.

Beckom Primary School.
The reports sparked an immediate lockdown from the school as they waited for police.

NSW Police arrived on the scene and upon finding the male, arrested him.

and is currently assisting. The gun has been seized.

NSW Ambulance were aware of the incident, however the situation was controlled by police and the dispatch was cancelled.

Investigations are underway.

armed crime editors picks gun gun crime nsw crime

