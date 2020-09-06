Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
VEHICLE CRASH: Emergency services responded to a single vehicle accident in the Mt Archer area overnight.
VEHICLE CRASH: Emergency services responded to a single vehicle accident in the Mt Archer area overnight.
News

Teenage girls injured by collision with tree in North Rocky

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
6th Sep 2020 11:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO teenage girls were involved in a single vehicle accident in the Mount Archer area overnight.

Emergency services raced to the intersection of Elida Street and Pilbeam Drive after the crash was reported at 10.47pm.

The vehicle the girls were travelling in left the roadway and collided with a tree, triggering the deployment of its airbags.

One of the teens suffered an arm injury and the other was treated for suspected spinal injuries.

They were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

single vehicle accident tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Rural ‘Now the seasons have broken, they need cattle in their paddock … demand is surpassing supply.’

        ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        Premium Content ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        News Moranbah family overwhelmed with community support since their home went up in...

        ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Weather Wet weather is coming to Central Queensland, but fires – and strong storms – are...

        TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Premium Content TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Offbeat It’s been a decade in the making but it's about to open to traffic.