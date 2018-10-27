Menu
Login
A teenage boy, 16, has been charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving after he allegedly assaulted a cab driver before getting behind the wheel.
A teenage boy, 16, has been charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving after he allegedly assaulted a cab driver before getting behind the wheel.
Crime

Teenager busted for allegedly stealing taxi

by STAFF WRITERS
27th Oct 2018 3:35 PM

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a taxi driver before stealing the cab and driving off.

Police allege the 16-year-old boy assaulted the 30-year-old driver, causing him to crash into a fence on Kathleen Court, Mount Louisa about 1am Saturday.

The boy is alleged to have further threatened the driver before demanding him to hand over the taxi and his belongings.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle on Christian Court, where the teenager allegedly drove off in the taxi.

Police were able to locate the boy and taxi a short time later at Plumtree Lane.

The boy was charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.

assault car theft editors picks taxi theft

Top Stories

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    News The Central Highlands Garage Sale Trail was a win for the community and the environment.

    Rising to the occasion

    Rising to the occasion

    News Dancers come out on top at competition.

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    News Trick or treaters will be out in numbers this weekend.

    Children run for Daniel

    Children run for Daniel

    News Students dress in red and run laps to promote stranger danger.

    Local Partners