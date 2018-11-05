Menu
Police have charged a 16-year-old boy over an alleged unlawful wounding at Nambour on November 2.
Crime

Teen charged over Nambour stabbing

5th Nov 2018 7:38 AM | Updated: 8:54 AM

DETECTIVES have charged a 16-year-old boy following investigations into an alleged robbery and unlawful wounding in Nambour on November 2.

About 10pm an 18-year-old man left a premises on Short Street when he was approached by a male, who asked for a lift. The man complied and drove the passenger to Blackall Terrace.

The passenger then allegedly demanded the 18-year-old hand over his car. When the driver refused the passenger allegedly produced a knife and stabbed him several times in the upper body.

The passenger then allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle, a red 2013 Volkswagon Golf.

The 18-year-old man was treated at the scene before being transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a non-life threatening condition.

At approximately 6.45pm yesterday the stolen vehicle was located on Margaret Street in Millmerran. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody a short time later.

The 16-year-old Millmerran boy has been charged with wounding, armed robbery and entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

armed robbery crime editors picks nambour queensland police stabbing sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

