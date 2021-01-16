Menu
Teenager critical after double stabbing at houseparty

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM
A teenager is in a critical condition in a Sydney hospital after a double stabbing near Nambucca in the early hours of the morning.

Police are investigating after a teenage boy and woman were found suffering injuries at a house in Bowraville.

About 12.30am on Saturday, emergency services were called to house party in Gumbayngirr Road, Bowraville after reports two people had been found injured.

A 24-year-old woman was treated for stab wounds to her leg and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was treated for a head injury and stab wounds to his arm and torso and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital, before being transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.

Detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

