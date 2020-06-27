Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young man has died and two other teenagers seriously injured following a late-night crash.
A young man has died and two other teenagers seriously injured following a late-night crash.
News

Teenager dead, two injured in horror crash

by Isabella Magee, Shiloh Payne
27th Jun 2020 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has died, and two teenagers have been left in a serious condition, after a crash on Brisbane's southside last night.

Emergency services, including critical care paramedics, the high acuity response unit and the QAS medical director, were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ritchie Rd and Van Dieren Rd in Pallara about 10.07pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy had also been seriously injured in the crash.

Paramedics assessed the two teenagers, taking the woman to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The boy was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Police had advised commuters to avoid the area, with long delays expected.

 

Originally published as Teenager dead, two injured in horror crash

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Queensland police will launch a major crackdown on people under quarantine orders, backpackers and licensed venues to prevent a second wave of the virus.

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        News If you own a dog, it is time to renew its registration or to register for the first...

        Council urges businesses to seek state guidance

        premium_icon Council urges businesses to seek state guidance

        News Mayor Kerry Hayes said Queensland Health was still the lead agency in the Central...

        Overflow camping in the Highlands discontinued

        premium_icon Overflow camping in the Highlands discontinued

        News The council made the decision in accordance with a court ruling.