Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teenager found with dangerous drugs at home

Kristen Booth
10th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland teenager admitted to smoking methamphetamines and marijuana.

Shanae Isabella Joy Johnston, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing utensils relating to the drugs at Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 9.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police attended a Blackwater house with a search warrant about 10.45am on April 20.

They located 10g of dried plant leaf identified as marijuana, two clipseal bags with small quantities of meth and 21 marijuana seeds in the main bedroom, the court heard.

Police also located three glass pipes used to smoke meth, digital scales, a grinder, scissors and a bong.

Johnston admitted to possessing the drugs for personal use and was taken to the police station, the court heard.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead ordered Johnston to be of good behaviour for four months. The conviction was not recorded.

blackwater magistrates court court crimes drug use shanae isabella joy johnston tmbcourt
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The fight to save mining ghost town from bulldozers

        premium_icon The fight to save mining ghost town from bulldozers

        News Town’s ‘longest serving resident’ fears she will be forced out.

        Adani CEO steps down from role

        premium_icon Adani CEO steps down from role

        Business Adani has announced a new leader

        Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        premium_icon Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        Motor Sports “Once you do your first few runs, you will become addicted.”

        CQ pub commissions locally-themed mural

        premium_icon CQ pub commissions locally-themed mural

        News Clermont artist Dave Faint returned to town to paint a mural for the pub’s beer...