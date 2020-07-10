Teenager found with dangerous drugs at home

A CENTRAL Queensland teenager admitted to smoking methamphetamines and marijuana.

Shanae Isabella Joy Johnston, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing utensils relating to the drugs at Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 9.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police attended a Blackwater house with a search warrant about 10.45am on April 20.

They located 10g of dried plant leaf identified as marijuana, two clipseal bags with small quantities of meth and 21 marijuana seeds in the main bedroom, the court heard.

Police also located three glass pipes used to smoke meth, digital scales, a grinder, scissors and a bong.

Johnston admitted to possessing the drugs for personal use and was taken to the police station, the court heard.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead ordered Johnston to be of good behaviour for four months. The conviction was not recorded.