Paramedics were called to a car crash on the Capricorn Hwy.

A TEENAGER has been hospitalised with minor injuries after crashing into a tree.

The male in his late teens received facial injuries and suspected spinal injuries from the single vehicle crash about 6am on Capricorn Hwy and Anakie Sapphire Rd.

He was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.