Teenager pulled from surf outside flags at busy coast beach

A YOUNG teenager was pulled from the water this afternoon in rough conditions at a Yeppoon beach.
Initial reports indicated a 13-year-old boy seemed to be 'not alert' around 4.30pm this afternoon at Yeppoon Main Beach.
Around four surf life savers were attending to the boy in the back of a beach buggy on the busy beach.
The buggy was parked on the shoreline around 20m outside the red and yellow flags.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the boy was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived a short time later.
Paramedics transported the boy to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition.
