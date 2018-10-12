Menu
Login
Paramedics attended to a teenager following a single bicycle incident in Cannonvale this morning.
Paramedics attended to a teenager following a single bicycle incident in Cannonvale this morning. Contributed
Breaking

Teenager rushed to hospital

9th Oct 2018 8:25 AM

UPDATE 4.45PM: Cannonvale teenager Dustin Fancke, 15, remains in a stable condition in Townsville Hospital after coming off his bicycle this morning.

Dustin was riding in Manooka Drive, Cannonvale, when fell off his bike in a single-bicycle accident.

Dustin's mother Neridah Rich told the Whitsunday Times her son was operated on today, with doctors removing part of his skull and a surface blood clot between his skull and brain.

Miss Rich said remained in intensive care yesterday afternoon.

UPDATE 10.15AM: RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter picked up a teenage boy for transport to Townsville Hospital at about 9.30am following a single bicycle incident in Cannonvale this morning.

Police said the teenager suffered a head injury after coming off his push-bike in Manooka Drive.

The teenager remains in a serious condition.

INITIAL: A TEENAGER has been transported to Proserpine Hospital following a single bicycle incident in Cannonvale this morning.

The youngster was attended to on scene at Manooka Drive by paramedics at 7.53am.

He was then transported in a serious condition under lights and sirens to Proserpine Hospital to meet the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter.

cannonvale whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Skies have opened over Central region

    Skies have opened over Central region

    News Experts said the Central Highlands region can expect more rain to fall over the coming week.

    Teen's new outlook on life

    Teen's new outlook on life

    News Middlemount teen's life turns at boot camp.

    Beef producer 2019 scholar

    Beef producer 2019 scholar

    News Alpha innovator honoured with Nuffield scholarship.

    Story collector looks at life

    Story collector looks at life

    News Capella bush poet publishes his second book.

    Local Partners