Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teenager stabbed on Australia Day loses life

by Elise Williams
1st Feb 2020 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

KANE Alexanderson, the 18-year-old stabbed during a Brisbane City hotel room brawl on Australia Day, has died in hospital.

The teenager was one of three men taken to hospital after being stabbed during the Albert St fight on the evening of January 26.

Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook
Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook

According to police, around 9.20pm, eight men gained entry into the hotel complex and entered a room occupied by a man known to them.

At the time, two 17-year-old men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and have since been released from hospital.

Brisbane City detectives continue to investigate the incident.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks police investigation stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern for rehabilitation of Olive Downs mine

        premium_icon Concern for rehabilitation of Olive Downs mine

        Environment Lock the Gate activists are worried that three gaping voids would be left behind by the proposed coal project.

        Unique retreat to ’unleash creative spirit’

        premium_icon Unique retreat to ’unleash creative spirit’

        News Visit a picturesque CQ location and learn new skills from award-winning artists.

        Roof fall after ‘geotechnical issue’ at CQ mine

        premium_icon Roof fall after ‘geotechnical issue’ at CQ mine

        Business ‘We will provide an update regarding impacts in due course’

        BIG W HQ announces verdict on Emerald store

        premium_icon BIG W HQ announces verdict on Emerald store

        News Chamber of Commerce President said it would have a huge impact if the store...