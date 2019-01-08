Menu
The teen suffered serious burns to the front and back of his legs.
Crime

GRAPHIC: Teenager lashed by cable roadblock

by Sophie Moore, AAP
8th Jan 2019 6:39 PM

WARNING: Graphic images

A Perth teenager has suffered severe burns to both his legs after being whipped by a stolen steel cable strung across a suburban street.

Police say the 17-year-old was driving at midnight late last month when he spotted a wire run across his path.

Heath Prince braked hard, but the car made slight contact with the cable, which was tied between a power pole and a road sign on Pinetree Gully Road in Willetton, police say.

Mr Prince left his vehicle to try and remove the roadblock when another car collided with the wire, causing it to detach from the power pole and slash him across the front and back of his legs.

Mr Prince required medical attention for his injuries.

The driver and occupants of the second vehicle, which stopped at the scene, have been asked by police to make contact.

Detectives are also seeking two people wearing grey hooded jumpers seen running across Burrendah Park towards the Willetton District Cricket Club.

Authorities suspect the cables were stolen from a nearby cricket club.
Meanwhile, officers are also investigating damage to Willetton District Cricket Club on December 28, from where the cable was stolen.

17-year-old Heath Prince suffered severe burns and was treated in hospital.
Prince suffered burns on the back of his thighs.
The cable was strung between a telegraph pole and a street sign.
