Paramedics have been called to a location off Philip Street, South Gladstone, after reports a teenager has suffered an electric shock. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Teenager taken to hospital after reported electric shock

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 11:12 AM
UPDATE, 12.15pm: A teenage boy has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after he reportedly received an electric shock at South Gladstone.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene at a location off Philip Street and treated a patient for a reported electric shock.

The spokeswoman said the patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.

Initial reports stated the 15-year-old boy was using electrical equipment when the incident occurred.

INITIAL REPORT,11.12am: Paramedics have been called to reports of a teenager suffering an electric shock in the Gladstone region.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said at 11.09am Gladstone paramedics responded to reports of an electric shock at a location off Philip Street, South Gladstone.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were still en route to the scene.

It is understood a 15-year-old boy was using electrical equipment when he suffered the shock.

More to come.

