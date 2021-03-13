Menu
A Caboolture man was taken to hospital in a serious condition overnight after he was allegedly stabbed twice.
News

Teenager, woman charged over stabbings

by Danielle O’Neal, Greg Stolz
13th Mar 2021 10:20 AM
Two people were hospitalised with serious stab wounds in separate incidents across the southeast overnight.

A woman has been charged after a 46-year-old man was allegedly stabbed twice in the chest and abdomen with a knife in a Caboolture home about 11.30pm Friday.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A 45-year-old Caboolture woman was charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts of assault.

The man and women are known to each other.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, a male patient sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly stabbed twice in the back on Surfers Paradise Boulevard at 11.42pm.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

caboolture crime gold coast police stabbing

