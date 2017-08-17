Handcuffed teenager still on the run

LOCAL police remain on a manhunt after a handcuffed 17-year-old fled custody and used speed to evade police.

The man fled around 5pm on Tuesday, while being escorted from Emerald Court House to the watchhouse.

Emerald police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said the teen had a Failure to Appear warrant for his arrest issued from Gold Coast courts.

The man allegedly stole a white 2010 Nissan Navara dual cab from a private address in Emerald.

The vehicle was found in Springsure that evening.

"We are still actively looking for the teen," Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

"One of the leads we are looking at is the Springsure area.

"Alternatively, he could be making his way to the Gold Coast. He is not from the local Emerald area."

Snr Sgt McFarlane said if a member of the public saw the teen, they should not approach him.

"He has shown propensity to go to great length to avoid the police or capture," he said.

He is about 180cm tall with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a navy blue shirt.

Police are urging anyone with information about the teen's location to call Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Alternatively, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.