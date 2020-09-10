Teens caught 74km/h and 65km/h over speed limit

Generic tachometer photographs of high speeds. Note: Car was stationary when photographs were taken. Speed, Speeding, p plater.

MACKAY and Moranbah drivers are among those caught up in a police crackdown across the region.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said Moranbah police officers were focusing on the Fatal Five driving behaviours that placed other road users at risk.

“Moranbah Police have had a number of notable results over the last couple of weeks, intercepting drink drivers and vehicles driving at excessive speeds,” he said.

“While it is disappointing drivers take the risk of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the fact that they are intercepted and taken off the roads shows the proactive response police take to keeping the roads around Moranbah safe.”

Two particularly high speeds were detected on Mackay district roads in just two days.

Six motorists were caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 40km/h in September alone.

Sergeant Nigel Dalton, from the Mackay Crime Prevention Unit, said all speeding incidents created risk for motorists, passengers and other members of the public.

“Crashes that occur with vehicles travelling at speeds such as these create enormously high risks to the lives of everyone involved,” Sgt Dalton said.

“We see drivers showing true regret for their decision to speed after serious traffic crashes.

“Choose not to speed every time you drive.”

DRINK DRIVE: A Moranbah woman was caught driving while allegedly twice the legal limit.

August 24

Police were conducting patrols of Belyando Ave, Moranbah, when they intercepted a Meridan Plains man, 48, at 11.40pm.

Police allege he had a 0.154 per cent blood alcohol concentration – more than three times over the legal limit.

The man will appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on September 24, in relation to the drink-driving offence and his licence was immediately suspended until he appears in court.

August 25

A 41-year-old Moranbah man was intercepted in Meninga Cres, Moranbah, just before midnight and allegedly recorded a 0.082 per cent BAC.

The man will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on September 24 for drink-driving.

His licence was immediately suspended.

August 27

A 39-year-old Moranbah woman was allegedly caught driving while more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit on Chifley Crt, Moranbah, just before midnight.

Police claim she returned a 0.108 per cent BAC and she will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on September 24 for drink-driving.

The woman was also charged with failing to comply with the requirements of her licence and failing to display learner plates.

Sen-Sgt Dyer said driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs was not worth the risk.

“It can lead to tragic consequences, serious charges and the immediate suspension of your driver’s licence,” he said.

Driving on the motorway

A 64-year-old Mount Pleasant man was allegedly caught 48 km/h over the speed limit.

August 28

At 3pm, police from Moranbah Road Policing Unit were conducting patrols of Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella when they intercepted an 18-year-old West Mackay man for speeding.

Police were conducting speed enforcement patrols when they intercepted the Holden Commodore allegedly being driven at 165km/h in a 100km/h zone – 65km/h over the speed limit.

The driver was issued with an on-the-spot fine of $1245, lost eight demerit points and his driver’s licence will be suspended for six months.

September 3

At 8.10pm, police from Moranbah Road Policing Unit were conducting patrols of Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella when they intercepted a 64-year-old Mount Pleasant man for speeding.

Police will allege they were conducting speed enforcement patrols when they intercepted the Toyota Camry being driven at 148km/h in a 100km/h zone – 48km/h over the speed limit.

The driver was issued with an on-the-spot fine of $1245, lost eight demerit points and his driver’s licence will be suspended for six months.

Sen-Sgt Dyer said Moranbah Police would continue to provide a high visibility proactive presence on the roads around Moranbah to ensure the safety of all those using them.

“Travelling at these sorts of speeds is incredibly dangerous and places all other road users at risk,” he said.

“At this sort of speed, there is next to no chance of any motorist responding safely to an unexpected emergency.

“An animal jumping out in front of the vehicle or an unexpected pothole could create a potentially life-threatening situation for anyone on the road in that area at that time.

“While it is extremely disappointing to see motorists placing themselves and other road users at risk by drinking and driving and driving at excessive speeds, it is great to see them intercepted and taken off the roads.”

September 8

At 8.05pm, police stopped a 17-year-old East Mackay boy on Mackay Bucasia Rd, Richmond, for allegedly driving at a speed of 154km/h in an 80km/h zone – exceeding the speed limit by 74km/h.

He was fined $1245, lost eight demerit points from his driver's licence and is disqualified from driving for six months.

September 9

At 7.50pm, police pulled over a 37-year-old Cairns man on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury for doing 152km/h in a 100km/h zone – 52km/h over the limit.

He was fined $1245, lost eight demerit points from his driver's licence and is disqualified from driving for six months.