Teens charged after sweeping raids in two mining towns

A number of people have been charged with drug offences after raids in Moranbah and Dysart this week.

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy is among seven people charged after raids targeting drug offending were undertaken in two mining towns.

Police, operating on information from the public, searched homes in Moranbah and Dysart this week, allegedly finding drugs, utensils and ammunition.

Five homes were searched over two days on Tuesday and Wednesday by police from the western stations of the Mackay district and drug detection dogs from the Rockhampton Dog Squad.

A Moranbah man, 48, was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils after a search of a Clements St home.

He is due to appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on October 15.

At another property on Reinier Cres in Moranbah, police allegedly found drug utensils and ammunition.

A Moranbah man, 50, was charged and is due to appear in court on October 15.

During a search of a Beresford Cres home in Dysart, drug utensils and things were allegedly found.

It will also be alleged a 16-year-old Dysart girl seriously assaulted police, obstructed police and damaged police property during the course of the search.

She will be dealt with at a later date under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

A woman, 50, and man, 54, both from Dysart, were also charged after a search of a Garnham Dr home.

The woman is due to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on October 12 for charges relating to permit use of place and possessing drug utensils.

The man was charged with possessing items and is due to appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on October 15.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, drug utensils and things after police searched a Patterson St home in Dysart.

The Dysart boy, as well as a another lad, 14, were also charged in relation to possessing a utensil and will be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

"Police wish to thank the community for continually reporting suspicious activity," Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said.

"Any knowledge relating to persons using or supplying dangerous drugs can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."