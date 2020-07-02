Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teens charged over allegedly destroying houseboat

by ANDREW POTTS
2nd Jul 2020 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of teenagers have been charged with allegedly trashing a Gold Coast houseboat before lighting it on fire.

The 18-year-olds were charged in the early hours of this morning with allegedly lighting the fire, which destroyed the houseboat on the Pimpama River just after 5pm yesterday.

The houseboat burning yesterday afternoon. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The houseboat burning yesterday afternoon. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

Police allege the teenagers boarded the houseboat, which was anchored near the Colman Road boat ramp, around 5pm and damaged the vessel, throwing furniture into the water and starting the fire.

The pair were arrested nearby a short time later and taken to Southport Watchhouse where they were charged with arson.

They will front Southport Magistrates Court on July 23.

Police at the scene. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
Police at the scene. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

Originally published as Teens charged over allegedly destroying houseboat

More Stories

charged gold coast houseboat pimpama teens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Budget commits to boosting the regions tourism

        premium_icon Budget commits to boosting the regions tourism

        News Barcaldine Regional Council hands down the 2020-21 budget.

        REVEALED: Council budget includes rates increase

        premium_icon REVEALED: Council budget includes rates increase

        News Central Highlands Regional Council has announced its 2020-2021 budget.

        Mining giant offers $5000 in community grants

        premium_icon Mining giant offers $5000 in community grants

        Community Moranbah and surrounds, here’s how you can apply

        Council’s $1.39 million development wishlist

        premium_icon Council’s $1.39 million development wishlist

        Council News Isaac Regional Council is fighting for funding for nine projects. Will your...