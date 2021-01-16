Menu
15-year-old Riley was diagnosed with cancer in August 2020.
News

Teen’s devastating medical diagnosis

Jenna Thompson
16th Jan 2021 8:33 AM

A GoFundMe page has been created following a devastating cancer diagnosis for a Grafton teenager.

In August last year, 15-year-old Riley was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of childhood cancer.

"He has undergone aggressive chemotherapy to try and shrink the tumour and get it away from his spinal cord," aunt Cyra De Silva said.

"Due to the aggressive chemotherapy and where the tumour is, Riley has to undergo another massive surgery on the 21st January 2021, due to his spine being weakened.

"His dad, Jamie, has been on special leave from work since August. Their oldest son and grandfather, that they care for, are still living at their home in NSW … Now, between medication for Riley, a mortgage, normal bills at home and groceries etc for both them in Brisbane and their family at home, they are stretched way too thin to deal with this tragedy and be able to financially support themselves."

Over $2000 has been raised since launching the GoFundMe page four days ago, with a goal of reaching $20,000.

In the meantime, Grafton resident Veronica Balsamello has organised a second fundraiser to be held next Saturday to support Riley during his cancer battle.

"We will be doing dog wash and blow dry $20 … Aidan will be doing his famous cupcakes, six cup cakes for $10, and a few of Riley's friends will be having a sausage sizzle," Ms Balsamello said.

The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, January 30th at 45 Queen St, Grafton NSW.

If you would like to donate please visit the GoFundMe page here.

Grafton Daily Examiner

