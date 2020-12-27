Teen’s fatal mistake: ‘His kindness killed him’

After finishing dessert with mates on Christmas Eve, Nicholas Hoenselaars made a fatal ­decision to get into the passenger seat of Savyo Khamou's car so the red P-plater didn't drive home alone.

By 11.20pm, Mr Hoenselaars was dead.

"It was his kindness that killed him," girlfriend Natasa Zivanovic told The Sunday Telegraph.

"In a way it just shows his character and it showed who he was."

Mr Hoenselaars, an under-15s football coach who lived and breathed the sport, was killed when the car smashed into a power pole during a police pursuit in Leppington on Thursday night.

Police will allege the car, a Mitsubishi Lancer, had been clocked driving more than 113km/h in an 80km/h zone on Camden Valley Way.

Nicholas Hoenselaars lost his life in a car crash in Leppington on Christmas Eve. Picture: Supplied

Nicholas Hoenselaars’ girlfriend Natasa Zivanovic is shocked by his death. Picture: Supplied

It is further alleged Traffic Highway Patrol took off after the Lancer along Heath Rd under lights and sirens and reached speeds up to 160km/h.

The incident lasted for less than 1km before the Lancer lost control attempting to turn on Eastwood Rd, the court heard on Saturday.

Both young men were thrown from the car, according to documents tendered in court, and there were no alcohol or drugs involved.

Mr Hoenselaars, who was due to sit his driver's licence test next month, died at the scene.

Khamou, who has been charged with aggravated dangerous driving causing death, suffered an arm injury.

Khamou, a trainee car salesman who lived at home with his parents, was refused bail on Saturday with a magistrate finding he was an unacceptable risk to the community.

Dozens of friends and teammates spent their Christmas Day at the crash site to pay tribute to a man who dreamed of playing soccer in Holland and marrying his high school sweetheart.

"He was kind and nurturing, humble and loving," his aunt said on Saturday.

"We are broken, devastated and shattered. No one can fathom why he isn't coming home."

Memorial to Nicholas Hoenselaars, 18, who died in a car crash at the site in Leppington. Picture: Tim Hunter

Mourners left a soccer ball and other tokens to pay tribute to Nicholas Hoenselaars. Picture: Tim Hunter

Mr Hoenselaars was studying to be a teacher at the Western Sydney University and worked part time at Ultimate Soccer in Fairfield.

He had been playing soccer since he was six years old before becoming a coach and referee. He played for Bonnyrigg FC, Bonnyrigg White Eagles, Kemps Creek United & Fairfield Bulls.

He also loved playing Futsal and had played for Sydney City Eagles & Raiders FC.

The former Cecil Hills High School student was so widely regarded, young players left other clubs to play on his team, his family said.

Half an hour before the crash, Mr Hoenselaars sent Ms Zivanovic a photo of from the Smeaton Grange restaurant he was at with his friends.

Natasa Zivanovic said Nicholas always put others before himself. Picture: Tim Hunter

She fell asleep and woke up to a call from a friend at 1.07am.

"At first I thought it was a joke," the 19-year-old said.

"I thought I heard Nick laughing in the background. I texted him and said if this is a joke it's not funny.

"I spoke to his friend for half an hour and said 'no it's not possible'."

According to Ms Zivanovic and family, Mr Hoenselaars got in the car with Khamou so he didn't have to drive alone.

The young men were friends of friends but that didn't matter.

"He always puts others before himself," Ms Zivanovic said.

In NSW, red P-plate drivers can only have one passenger between the age of 16 and 20 in their car.

"Nick's life was in (the driver's) hands and Nick trusted him to be a responsible driver," Ms Zivanovic said.

"This just proves he will forever be remembered as someone who is too caring."

When police turned up at the crash scene on Christmas Eve, Khamou was asked whether he knew police were behind him, the court heard yesterday.

He allegedly replied "he was telling me to speed up so I didn't get stopped".

Khamou's defence barrister Greg James QC told the court there was an issue as to his awareness of the police pursuit.

Khamou has been charged over Mr Hoenselaars' death as well as the police pursuit and speeding.

He will face Campbelltown Local Court in February.

Originally published as Teen's fatal mistake: 'His kindness killed him'