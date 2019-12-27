TEENS GONE WILD: Teenage party rejects smash cafe
CCTV surveillance has captured the moment a youth smashed the window of a Cairns cafe overnight - and the owners already have an idea who it was.
The Palms Cairns owner Jacqui Barber received an unwanted Christmas present when she turned up to work at the Aeroglen coffee shop and homewares store this morning.
The front window was a spider web of cracks with video surveillance showing a group of one male youth and three young women hanging outside the business about 12.50am.
Ms Barber said it appeared the young man had smashed the window.
"Apparently there was a party somewhere in Aeroglen and they were not welcome there," she said.
"Obviously they've found themselves as a group in front of my business."
Ms Barber said the community response had been astounding after she went to social media to post about the vandalism.
"We have already had a really good response from that post, which just shows what a lovely community we have here," she said.
"We've been given two names already and we need to report those to police."
She expected to be slugged with a $1000 bill to fix the damage.
"The call-out fee will be at least $200," she said.
"It's just a sad present to get on the first day back from Christmas."
A Queensland Police spokesman said the investigation was ongoing.