Teen’s ‘incredible’ Bunnings makeover

Teen transforms home in just three days using Bunnings materials.

It's a talent not even his own parents knew he had, so when 14-year-old Braith Grubesic transformed their home single-handedly, it left the pair in complete and utter "shock".

Heidi Grubesic, 44, couldn't help but share images of her son's "incredible" carpentry work in the popular Facebook group Bunnings Mums Australia, after she discovered his "amazing" talent.

The mother-of-six, who is also a foster carer to two children, told news.com.au it took the teen just two days to do the work of a professional builder.

Braith Grubesic, 14, had his parents in shock after he transformed their family home in just two days using $2,000 worth of hybrid flooring from Bunnings.

The family, who recently moved from Sydney to Goulburn in regional NSW, had struggled to find tradies to lay new floorboards in their kitchen, lounge and dining area.

"That's when Braith started to watch YouTube videos and said, 'Mum, I can do this.'"

Despite being sceptical at first, Ms Grubesic and her husband decided to let their son take the reigns, spending a total of $4000 on floorboards and tools from Bunnings.

And to their shock and amazement, he managed to rip the previous flooring apart, do up the measurements and lay the new boards in just three days.

It took one day to rip the flooring out in the kitchen, lounge and dining of his parents’ Goulburn home.

…, and just two days to lay it with new floorboards.

"I didn't expect him to be so talented in that way. He has always been a handy kid around the house, but never to the extreme where we're talking about a builders job.

"He did all the foundations, making sure it was levelled. He worked it out all himself."

It was a proud moment for Ms Grubesic who said her son has ADHD and is on the autism spectrum.

"He finds it really hard to do school work, so when we moved to our new home, we would give him little chores around the house to do like changing light bulbs, so when he interested on doing this job, we were just amazed by his talent," she told news.com.au.

He also did the foundation and levelling all himself.

Braith, who has ADHD, hopes to become a carpenter and builder one day.

Braith also showed off his handy skills in the backyard where he transformed the deck using $5000 worth of materials from Bunnings - using his dad as his apprentice.

"He measured it all up and we ordered the wood. He had his dad bringing the materials to him. It was a huge job - the deck is 10m by 5m," Ms Grubesic said, adding he also handled the council DA for the spa they wanted to add, all by himself.

Braith completed the jobs in between school and working at McDonald's, with his mother saying he hopes to soon get an apprenticeship in carpentry and building.

His skills certainly caught the attention of thousands of members in the Bunnings Facebook group who described his work as "brilliant".

He also transformed their deck all by himself.

The family also bought the wooden flooring from Bunnings, costing $5000.

"Such an amazing job. Such an amazing son!!" on woman wrote.

"Well done son omg! Brilliant!" added another.

"Awesome work champ keep up the hard work," a third commented.

"What a remarkable young man you must be proud and happy," a fellow mum wrote.

Others joked if he was for hire to do renos for them.

"WOW 14 years of age & he did that holy moly, can I hire him please, wow he did an amazing beautiful job, well done love," a woman commented.

"14? I can't get my 14 year old to turn dish washer on … let alone lay new flooring. So impressed," said another.

Thousands took to heidi’s Facebook post to congratulate Braith on the awesome job he did.

Ms Grubesic said she was overwhelmed with all the positive messages as she didn't expect her post to garner such a massive response.

"I am honestly so amazed by the reaction," she said about the hundreds of messages.

"I just want to put it out there that just because a child has learning difficulties it doesn't mean they can't excel in something else."

Braith is excited about his next big project - ripping out their current kitchen and fitting it with a new one.

