Teens questioned over alleged car, property theft

Four teens are being questioned over the alleged theft. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

POLICE are urging Buderim residents to check their cars after an alleged spate of thefts last night.

Maroochydore police are currently speaking with four teenagers, aged 16 and 19, in relation to the alleged overnight theft of a car from Icarus Court and the stealing of property from a car in Songlark Place.

The alleged stolen car was located by its owner abandoned in the intersection of Crestmont Drive and Oakmont Drive, Buderim about 5.30 this morning.

Police were called to an address in Songlark Place about 5am where a male teenager had been stopped by a local resident whose vehicle had allegedly been entered and property stolen.

Police patrols located three other teens, two males and a female, in the nearby vicinity.

Residents are advised to check their vehicles, trailers, caravans and to contact police if they have had property stolen or broken into.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.