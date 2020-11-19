Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

by Shayla Bulloch
19th Nov 2020 8:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of teenagers suffered head injuries after an e-scooter crash at South Townsville.

Paramedics were called to the motorised scooter crash on Palmer and Dean Sts about 12.25am on Thursday morning.

Two teenagers, a male and female, were taken to Townsville University Hospital with head injuries in stable conditions.

It is not known whether the motorised scooter involved was private, or one of the popular Neuron Mobility scooters that rolled out across the city in September.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

More Stories

crash e-scooter injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mourning the loss of millions

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mourning the loss of millions

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        State backflips on parent prep ban

        Premium Content State backflips on parent prep ban

        Education "These are significant and meaningful days"

        Mine worker used 1g of MDMA a day to ‘eliminate’ anxiety

        Premium Content Mine worker used 1g of MDMA a day to ‘eliminate’ anxiety

        Crime Highly-paid Moranbah man bought drugs in bulk to limit contact with traffickers

        CQ doctor recognised for improving rural health services

        Premium Content CQ doctor recognised for improving rural health services

        Health The Emerald doctor has been thanked for his service, leadership, and commitment to...