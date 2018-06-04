Mobile phone carriers stretch out plans

The longest prepaid data periods of 45 days have hit the Australian telco market.

MOBILE phone customers are being given longer periods on their phone deals leaving them to recharge less often and save cash.

Customers on prepaid deals typically have to recharge their phones once a month but in the latest deal to enter the hugely-competitive telco market Optus has revealed it is rolling out 42-day deals.

But for those chewing through copious amounts of data this new offering dubbed the Optus Epic Value plan won't suit you.

It comes with just 1GB of data with every recharge over the 42-day period or six weeks and costs $30 per recharge.

But smaller telco Catch Connect can claims the longest prepaid deals available in the Australian market.

The Mobile Virtual Network Operator uses the Optus Network and offers customers up to 365-day deals - only one recharge is required annually - with 15GB of data and unlimited calls and texts.

It costs $199 for 12 months.

They also offer 90-day deals starting from 6GB at a cost of $39 per recharge.

Telco comparison website WhistleOut's spokesman Joseph Hanlon said the latest Optus deal is only suitable for people looking to makes calls or send messages and would not suit hardcore data munchers.

"This would suit grandma who has an iPhone or people who will use this will stick the SIM in the phone and have it just in case they need to make a call or use it in an emergency,'' he said.

In 2017 telco Vodafone rolled out five-week or 35-day phone deals.

Customers on these deals only need to recharge about 10 times a year, compared to customers on 28-day deals who would need to recharge 13 times annually.

Smaller telco Amaysim caused outrage in 2016 when the changed their prepaid mobile plans from 30 days to 28 and left consumers consumed by the new time frame.