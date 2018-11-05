Temperatures to hit 40C this week

IPSWICH residents are bracing for temperatures close to 10C above average this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns the next three days will peak at close to 40C, with highs of 39C expected today and tomorrow and 38C on Wednesday.

It's significantly above the November average maximum of 30.8C.

It will be even hotter in Gatton and Boonah, with daytime maximums of 40C expected today.

BoM forecaster Michael Paech said north to northwesterly winds were pushing higher temperatures towards the southeast and there was little reprieve in sight.

"We are not expecting to see anything really change until we get a trough through as late as Thursday before temperatures start to cool down," he said.

"There is little escape from the heat.

Hot, west to southwesterly winds will lead to severe fire dangers in parts of the #DarlingDowns and #GraniteBelt on Sunday. See the latest fire weather warning at https://t.co/EzkzxPoGQ3 and stay tuned for updates from @QldFES pic.twitter.com/48DrjyQTfU — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 3, 2018

"We haven't experienced for a little while the first states of mid to high 30s. We'd often expect them in summer, but we are seeing them now."

Temperatures will drop by more than 10C by Thursday, down to maximums of 26C and 27C on Friday, when showers and cloud cover set in.

Temperatures

Maximum temperatures today

Ipswich: 39C

Springfield: 37C

Gatton: 40C

Boonah: 40C