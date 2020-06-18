Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Temple & Webster's second-half sales have leapt 90 per cent after people turned to Internet channels during the virus crisis.
Temple & Webster's second-half sales have leapt 90 per cent after people turned to Internet channels during the virus crisis.
Business

Virus lifts homeware retailer's sales by 90%

by Steven Deare
18th Jun 2020 10:08 AM

Furniture and homewares online store Temple & Webster has reaped a 90 per cent improvement in second-half revenue to date after people turned to Internet shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were many sales to new customers among the results to May 31, according to management, which were a big rise on the same period last year.

Year to date revenue is up 68 per cent to $151.7 million compared with the same period last year.

Temple & Webster chief executive Mark Coulter said many new customers were making repeat purchases.

He expects to report full-year figures in late July.

Many Australians are yet to buy homewares and furniture online but the shift is well underway in the US and Europe.

The Kogan online shopping business has increased its efforts to capitalise and in May bought homewares company Matt Blatt.

Originally published as Temple & Webster's 90% H2 sales surge

business coronavirus shopping temple & webster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online child predator jailed for preying on teens

        premium_icon Online child predator jailed for preying on teens

        Crime He has been jailed for predatory behaviour involving three girls under 16.

        Fitness fans back in action at Emerald PCYC

        premium_icon Fitness fans back in action at Emerald PCYC

        News The Emerald PCYC this week raised the shutters on its gym, allowing customers to...

        Clermont playground to be closed temporarily

        premium_icon Clermont playground to be closed temporarily

        News Council has advised park goers to abide by directional signage during the works

        Men’s group throws a lifeline to blokes needing support

        premium_icon Men’s group throws a lifeline to blokes needing support

        News ‘One bloke was right down in the dirt before he came to the shed and we more or...