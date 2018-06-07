Temps warm up for balmy winter weekend in CQ

The new lagoon at the Yeppoon Foreshore attracts plenty of visitors on opening day with the temperature around 26 degrees..

NOT too hot and not too cold.

These are the perfect conditions Central Queenslanders will feel this weekend, making it prime time to get outdoors and enjoy the cooler months.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a hint of cloud will stick around all weekend with Yeppoon and Rockhampton reaching a maximum of 24°C and 28°C on Sunday.

This welcomed heat comes after the region endured a number of cold snaps were temperatures dropped to single-figures at the end of May.

Minimum temperatures around the region are looking around the average for the weekend though with a minimum of 13°C overnight on Sunday.

Maximum temperature averages for this month around the Central Queensland area. BOM

Light winds will blow through from the south-east on both Saturday and Sunday between 5km/h and 11km/h, making a day on the water bliss.

Central Highlands residents will get the chance to warm up with overnight temperatures in Emerald increasing to 12°C from a chilly 4.8°C recorded last Sunday.

WEEKEND TEMPERATURES

Yeppoon- Friday 23°C, Saturday 23°C, Sunday 24°C.

Rockhampton- Friday 26°C, Saturday 26°C, Sunday 28°C.

Blackwater- Friday 25°C, Saturday 26°C, Sunday 27°C.

Springsure- Friday 24°C, Saturday 25°C, Sunday 26°C.

Emerald- Friday 25°C, Saturday 26°C, Sunday 27°C.

Rolleston- Friday 24°C, Saturday 25°C, Sunday 26°C.

Barcaldine- Friday 26°C, Saturday 26°C, Sunday 28°C.