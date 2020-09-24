Ten may have revealed Bach winner

We're hours away from learning who will be crowned this year's Bachie winner in the battle for Locky Gilbert's heart.

Following last night's home towns, it's down to besties-turned-nemeses Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovska, who have been the talk of social media as tensions between the two women bubbled over in recent weeks.

But while Irena remains the bookies' pick to win - and the fan favourite on social media - there are a number of compelling theories cooked up by Bachelor tragics to consider.

These, combined with Locky's own past comments about the woman he chooses, may mean we already have our answer.

From what they're wearing in the finale, to the clues from the very first trailer, here is every Bachelor hint that could point to who Locky ultimately chooses.

EPISODE ONE HINT

Way back at the first cocktail party, 30-year-old adventure guide Locky was immediately smitten with 25-year-old Bella, gushing about her beautiful brown eyes the moment he saw her.

"Sorry, I just got lost in your eyes, they're beautiful," he said in a moment heavily teased in early trailers.

But what makes this comment so significant, you ask?

In a video interview with Now To Love before the season began, Locky was asked about the first thing he notices in a partner.

"Her eyes", he said without skipping a beat.

He's either a master of deception, or has already accidentally revealed it's Bella.

'FIRST CAB OFF THE RANK' THEORY

The theory goes that the first contestant to be introduced to the public, whether by trailer or Instagram post, never wins in the end.

Each year, Network Ten introduces the contestants one by one to the viewers, or in a batch. The first to be shown is usually a strong frontrunner throughout the series.

However, they never end up winning.

This seems to be the fate for Bella, who was introduced first on Instagram.

We met Bella way back in the very first trailer. Picture: Instagram



She was also the first to be introduced in a trailer that aired before the show even begun.

Looking back, Abbie was first introduced with her infamous "I'm a Gemini" line for the promo. As we know, Abbie was the runner-up, left broken-hearted by Agnew.

The same can be said for Tara Pavlovic, who was the first girl to be shown in trailers for Matthew 'Matty J' Johnson's season in 2017.

Likewise, Brooke Blurton was the very first girl to be showcased for Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins' season.

If this theory rings true, Irena will be the last woman standing.

PROMO SHOT THEORY

Channel 10 unveiled the promo shot for tonight's finale this morning, with fans instantly certain they've cracked the code by just looking at it.

As the conspiracy goes, the winner has always been placed on the left hand side of the 'who will he choose' composite photo.

Looking back on past years, it certainly seems that way, with Chelsie McLeod, Laura Byrne and Alex Nation all standing on the left of the photo.

Chelsie was pictured on the left. Picture: Channel 10

Alex Nation was on the left in Richie's season, too. Picture: Channel 10

If we follow this popular fan theory, it's Irena again.

THE DRESS THEORY

Another hypothesis devised by diehard Bach fans is as follows: The winner is always wearing the lighter-coloured dress.

Much to our dismay, the wardrobe department at Channel 10 seems to have thrown us for a loop this year.

Bella is dressed in a statement full-skirted purple gown while Irena can be seen wearing a belted brown patterned number.

If we really want to get technical here, the base colour of Irena's printed look is slightly lighter than Bella's.

And the winner is … Irena.

LOCKY'S ADMISSION

"Locky, by his own admission, falls in love with more than one girl," The Bachelor Australia's executive producer Hilary Innes told Media Week in August.

"Famously the Honey Badger (Nick Cummins) couldn't choose someone," Innes said, "and now we have a Bachelor who has fallen in love with more than one girl, which is a first for us in Australia."

Locky later confessed that deciding which woman to choose nearly broke him.

"When I got down to the end, it was one of the hardest decisions of my life," he told KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"People say you can't be in love with two people. But I definitely think you can and in The Bachelor world it's definitely possible," he said.

Intriguing …

WILD THEORY

All things considered, this theory actually could hold up.

A juicy ending rumour for the season began circulating this week, suggesting it could be crazier than Honey Badger and Blake Garvey's seasons combined.

Word on the street (internet) is that 31-year-old Survivor star will be rejected by Bella, who he initially chooses to be with him at the end.

It is said that Bella cannot handle the fact that Locky is also in love with Irena, so the rejected Bachelor switches back to the nurse and asks for a second chance … which she gives him.

While the rumours are not confirmed, it is an interesting theory that aligns with the trailers of Locky being in love with both girls, and a finale that we never saw coming.

So there you have it, folks. They both win.*

*We don't actually know who wins.

The Bachelor finale airs tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10

Originally published as Ten may have revealed Bach winner