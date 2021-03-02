Tenders open for Gladstone region school learning centre

Architectural drawings of the new learning centre at Rosella Park Special School (bottom left).

Tenders have been called to construct and fit out a new Learning Centre at Gladstone’s Rosella Park School, budgeted to cost between $5 million and $10 million.

The Queensland Department of Education listed the tender opportunities on website EstimateOne on Monday.

The new two-storey learning centre will feature state-of-the-art high technology robotics audio visual editing and computer laboratories, tender documents state.

The learning centre will also contain a lift from level one to two.

SCHOOL FUNDING: Rosella Park school council students Josh Banks, Angel Van Hassel, Jayden Munro, Tyler Roberts and Maddysen Vince were discussing new projects wish list with Quota President Christine Saunders and Secretary Aileen Weeden in 2018.

Subjects including science, music and home economics will be conducted in the centre, which will also feature staff and storage areas.

Rosella Park School provides a specialised and challenging curriculum in a supportive environment for students with moderate to severe intellectual impairments, from years Prep to 12.

A specialist certified asbestos removal contractor is required to perform initial works.

All contractors are required to comply with, and adhere to department workplace procedures and design standards.

Tenders will be awarded by the department on April 16.

The project is anticipated to be completed by December 17, 2021, but must be completed and commissioned by the start of the 2022 school year.

