Tennis club serves up a free come and try day

HOT SHOTS: Junior coach Don Cameron with a group of eager tennis players ready to hit the courts. Players new and returning are urged to attend the come and try day on February 2. Contributed

TENNIS: It looks like it will be a cracking good year for tennis in the Central Highlands.

Tomorrow, the Emerald and District Lawn Tennis Association will begin their season with the annual come and try day.

The event will give players new and returning a chance to meet up for a hit and giggle, a meet and greet or the very popular swing and miss.

Junior players can test out their skills from 9-11am and adults can try their luck in short doubles matches with club members from 10am-noon.

Emerald and District Lawn Tennis Association president Jack Swain said the day was an opportunity to boost the club's numbers, which in turn meant better competitions for players.

"It's our major form of advertising to get new players,” he said.

"We got about 25 (new players) last year, across juniors and seniors.

"We've got a lot of sports to compete against in Emerald so it's better to get in early.

"We'll have (the) speed radar and the ball machine and the little kids will be doing Hot Shots tennis.”

Mr Swain said Hot Shots was a smaller court version of a regular tennis match, which assisted junior players in learning the basics of tennis.

"We've also got a lot of our senior players coming down (to help) with any of the newcomers,” he said.

The club will be cooking a free sausage sizzle for all those who attend the come and try day.

"It's just part of the fun day so people can have a bite to eat and have a bit of a chat after they've played,” Mr Swain said.

He said the club had been doing well on the local tennis circuit and hoped to continue their success.

"We had four juniors last year compete in the local Central Queensland stadiums series,” he said.

"One of them came fourth in the series.

"It was good to see because we're only a small club and we're the furthest away from most of the other clubs.”

Some of the players who competed last year have been doing so well they no longer play at a junior level.

"They play senior fixtures on Monday nights because they're too good for junior fixtures now,” Mr Swain said.

"One of them (the junior players) is my son so it was good to see.”

Mr Swain said many people had shown interest in joining the club and attending the fun come and try day.

He encouraged any Central Highlands residents seeking more information about joining the association to get in contact.

"(People) can contact the club on Facebook (or) on the email address,” he said.

The Emerald and District Lawn Tennis Association's come and try day will be held at the tennis courts on Opal St (opposite Emerald Aquatic Centre). It is a free, family-friendly event for all ages.