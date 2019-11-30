Menu
Brenda Patea is Alexander Zverev's newest flame.
Tennis

Tennis world No.7 shows off hot new flame

30th Nov 2019 11:20 AM

TENNIS star Alexander Zverev has gone public with his new girlfriend Brenda Patea, the pair uploading photos and videos of them together on social media.

Zverev has been playing exhibition matches against Roger Federer in Mexico and South America and was enjoying the scenery in Mexico as he holidayed at the end of a long season.

He and Patea, a German model, uploaded posts of themselves frolicking in crystal blue water and re-enacting a famous scene from the movie Titanic.

Judging by their social media activity over the past couple of days, Zverev and Patea look like a match made in heaven.

On Patea's Instagram story, she uploaded videos of her, Zverev and a friend partying on boats, jumping into the ocean and chowing down on tacos.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

From the first sunrise to the last sunset!🧡

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

 

Zverev and Patea look happy in love.
In an interview on German TV, Patea revealed she met Zverev in Paris this year and the pair have since started dating.

Zverev has tried to keep his private life private and reportedly broke up with ex-girlfriend, Russian tennis player Olya Sharypova, in April.

But despite splitting, Sharypova was seen in the stands as Zverev competed at the Shanghai Masters in October.

The 22-year-old lost to Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London this month, bringing his season to a close before his exhibition clashes with Federer.

View this post on Instagram

Wir denken zu viel und fühlen zu wenig!🖤

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

 

 

Rumours have abounded about Zverev's love life in recent times.

He played a charity tennis match with German model Lena Gercke in April and last year was linked to Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic before he started seeing Sharypova.

View this post on Instagram

#relax 💛

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Ibizaaaaa☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

alexander zverev girlfriend brenda patea olya sharypova
