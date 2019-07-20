Tennis star pays for goading Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios continues to fire his best shots on social media.

IF YOU'RE in the anti-underarm serve camp, be prepared to answer to Nick Kyrgios.

The Aussie is making the shot famous again but - despite being perfectly legal - it's not being well received by everyone, including world No.45 Mikhail Kukushkin.

The Kazakhstan pro responded with a thumbs down emoji when the ATP Tour asked its Instagram followers if the shot was "tactic or trouble?" on Saturday morning.

Kyrgios spotted the reply and went for the jugular.

"Don't worry dude, I didn't need to use it when I was chopping you up in Dubai," said Kyrgios, who has a 2-0 record against Kukushkin including a 6-3 6-3 win in the UAE in 2016.

It was a perfect opportunity for Kukushkin to remind Kyrgios he's sitting two places higher than him in the world rankings, but he wasn't up for a fight.

"That was my answer regarding underarm serve, not to you," he responded. "No need to be rude to other people with no reason."

Kyrgios respondedL "Not sure reminding you of a tennis match is rude. I was just giving you my opinion on our match and the use of the underarm serve."

Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin. Picture: Ben Curtis/AP

Kyrgios isn't the first to use the underarm serve, but his attempts often get the most attention, including a couple against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon.

Most have no issue with it, including Roger Federer.

"Yeah underarm is definitely a tactic, I believe," he said earlier this year.

"Especially when guys are hugging the fence in the back. From that standpoint (players) shouldn't be ashamed to try it out.

"You just look silly if you miss it sometimes. But why not try it?

"The problem is in practice, you never really try it. When you come out in the big stage in front of a full crowd, (it is) tricky to pull off."