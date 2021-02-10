Menu
A little tent city has popped up near Hervey Bay Community Centre.
TENT CITY: Mayor speaks on increasingly visible social issue

Stuart Fast
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour has spoken about the tent city which has grown behind the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

"Homelessness effects every single community in the world, I used to run the youth homeless shelter here on the Fraser Coast," he said.

"I know about homelessness, I know there are many different causes and each story is unique.

"I'm very pleased that the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre is working well with the State Government to find houses for them.

"It's very difficult to get a rental right now on the Fraser Coast … we need to find homes for them. As a society we need to make sure people have a home, homelessness affects people in different ways.

"If you're an adult looking for a job, it is incredibly hard. How do you hand out resumes if you don't have a home? It is severely restrictive on life opportunities and we need to find ways of finding new homes.

"There has always been homelessness on the Fraser Coast, it's just a bit more visible because of where the tents are.

"We are working with the neighbourhood centre and State Government to find homes for these people," Cr Seymour said.

The Chronicle ﻿first reported on the tent city on February 2.

