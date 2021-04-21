Menu
Bindi Irwin shares first video of baby Grace
Terri Irwin’s sweet moment with baby Grace

by Jessica Napoli, Fox News
21st Apr 2021 5:32 AM

Bindi Irwin's newborn daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, is meeting some new friends at her family's Australia Zoo.

Terri Irwin, Bindi's mother, posted a sweet photo on social media of herself holding her 3-week old granddaughter as she leaned down to greet two chickens.

"Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard @AustraliaZoo," Terri, 56, captioned the photo.

"The most wonderful moment," Bindi wrote after she retweeted the photo.

Bindi, 22, announced the birth of her and husband Chandler Powell's child on March 25.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Irwin wrote.

Grandmother Terri Irwin introduced Grace to some animals. Picture: Twitter
She revealed her daughter's middle name is a nod to Bindi's late father, Steve Irwin. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Bindi's post continued.

Grace Warrior was born March 16. Picture: Instagram
Irwin was killed by a stingray during an accident off the coast of Australia in September 2006. He was 44 years old.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," Bindi concluded.

Bindi announced in August that she was expecting her first child with Powell.

Bindi married Powell, 24, on March 25, 2020. The pair tied the knot in a private and socially distant ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Terri Irwin's sweet moment with baby Grace

