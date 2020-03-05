Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

5th Mar 2020 6:06 AM

A MAN will face court today after he allegedly broke into a Goonellabah home and sexually touched a woman who was sleeping next to her two daughters.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged four and five, were asleep in their Allingham Place, Goonellabah home, all sharing the same bed.

About 4am the woman was woken by a man sitting on her bed sexually touching her.

She screamed, and the man ran from the premises.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and commenced an investigation with the assistance of detectives and crime scene officers.

About 3pm yesterday, a 19-year-old man was arrested at a home in Simpson Place, Goonellabah.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence (sexual touching).

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

The two children were not harmed during the incident.

More Stories

Show More
break in northern rivers crime sexual assault
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver crashes into pole in pub carpark

        premium_icon Drink driver crashes into pole in pub carpark

        Crime ‘It was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done’.

        Blackwater girl ready to rock shaved head to fight cancer

        premium_icon Blackwater girl ready to rock shaved head to fight cancer

        News Nine-year-old Liquicia Wilson is raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

        Clermont man found with alleged stolen copper wire

        premium_icon Clermont man found with alleged stolen copper wire

        News He said he scavenged it from the garbage tip.

        Emerald beauty business starts 'game-changing' facelifts

        premium_icon Emerald beauty business starts 'game-changing' facelifts

        Paid Content The ‘game changing’ technology is a natural alternative to facelift surgery.