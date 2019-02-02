Scary moment brings Test to standstill

THE cricket world has held their breath as Sri Lanka batsman Dimuth Karunaratne was hit in the back of the neck by a bouncer from Aussie quick Pat Cummins.

Cummins' delivery caught the opener off guard as he attempted to get out of the way of the rising ball.

But his attempts were in vain as the ball slammed in between his shoulder and neck guard at a thunderous 142.5 km/h.

He fell immediately to the deck where he stayed as players rushed in before trainers ran out to the pitch.

After spending a few minutes checking over him, the trainers called for the stretcher as concerns around the ground began to grow.

First reports are positive, however, with Fox Cricket's Neroli Meadows reporting "he never lost consciousness" after being struck in the neck.

"He has been taken to hospital," she said.

"It was quite distressing at the time. His dad came around and was visibly upset, his sister came as well. They've gone to hospital in a separate car to support Karunaratne. The manager from Sri Lanka was also with him."

He was taken to the Canberra Hospital as a precautionary measure.

She added Karunaratne "complained off pain in neck and tingling to his hands".

The concern was immediate with training staff and medical personnel surrounding the star batsmen as Australia grouped together nearby.

After roughly 10 minutes of laying on the pitch, Karunaratne was lifted onto the stretcher with a neck brace on. As he was loaded onto the stretcher, Cummins was quick to check in on his opponent.

Cummins checks in on Dimuth Karunaratne.

The commentators quickly praised the medical staff and both sides for how they reacted.

He was driven straight from the field and loaded into an awaiting ambulance.

The Sri Lankan opener was closing in on a 50 as Sri Lanka started well at Manuka Oval.

Cummins was coming around the wicket to the left-handed Karunaratne when the Sri Lanka batsman was felled.

The 30-year-old laid on the ground for 10 minutes as medical staff brought on a stretcher, getting Karunaratne into an ambulance immediately after leaving the field.

Dimuth Karunaratne flexed his fingers while lying on the ground.

Channel Seven commentator James Brayshaw said it was "raw" for the cricket community after a bouncer led to Phil Hughes death on the field in a Sheffield Shield match in November 2014.

"It is all a bit flattening, isn't it?" he said. "No one likes to see, in any sport, anyone injured. It is all pretty raw for us in the cricket family, isn't it."