Terrifying new details of Qld man’s pirate attack ordeal

Tadeusz Nowicki, 70 on his Hoopla yacht got robbed by about ten pirates at South Sumatran sea on the way from Batam island to Jakarta. (Picture. Supplied)

THE FAMILY of the Queenslander attacked and robbed at gunpoint by Pirates off the coast of Bali is frustrated the 70-year-old man remains stranded on his boat and has not begun his journey back to Australian shores.

Cannonvale man Tadeusz Nowicki was robbed at sea by pirates in speedboats on May 22 and stranded without food, fuel, cash, his passport and GPS for three days before being found by rescuers in the waters off Kuala Teladas.

His daughter, Joanna McCarthy, has revealed terrifying details of the attack to The Courier-Mail as her family pleads with the Australian Embassy to get him home.

Mrs McCarthy said a gang of robbers armed with knives and guns jumped on board Mr Nowicki's boat in the middle of the night and beat him with ropes.

Tadeusz Nowicki’s yacht drifted off the sea for five days before being stranded in Lampung, Sumatra, Indonesia. (Picture. Supplied)

"At one stage threatened him with a noose that they would hang him and tie his legs up," she said.

"He said four (men) were attacking him and hitting him with the ropes on top of the deck while the others went inside and trashed his boat and went through everything they wanted to steal.

"Dad said all this took about half an hour.

"Then he pleaded for his life and said 'just take what you want and leave me'."

Mr Nowicki remains stranded on the broken boat as he awaits visa papers to allow him to travel to Jakarta and fly home to Australia.

"Unfortunately most of our family and friends think he is all saved and helped but he is just floating in limbo land," Mrs McCarthy said.

"He is still stuck on the boat in exactly the same spot where he was over a week ago.

"He is not allowed to go on shore so he has just been stuck on the boat even though his coronavirus tests have been negative twice."

Mr Nowicki has been given provisions but remains stranded. (Picture. Supplied)

Mr Nowicki has been provided food, water and security, but has no personal phone or money.

"We want to transfer some money to him but the Indonesian Embassy doesn't seem to be able to organise a bank account number for us to transfer to," Mrs McCarthy said.

Mrs McCarthy said officials from the Indonesian immigration department did not show up to a planned visit on Friday to organise the visa and that the Australian Embassy told them they cannot help.

"The whole situation is very frustrating and the Australian Embassy says they can't help us," she said.

"What they said is they can't assist with the visa papers, only the Indonesian immigration can do that.

"When I rang the Australian Embassy on behalf of my mother as she is so drained and stressed they wouldn't even talk to me."

Mrs McCarthy said what her father went through was traumatic but he is "doing well both physically and mentally".

