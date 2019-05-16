Skyscraper window cleaning horror

Window cleaners were rescued from a broken lift on top of the 260-metre Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City. Picture: AP

Terrified window cleaners were dramatically rescued today from a skyscraper cradle which was swinging "wildly out of control" in high winds.

The two workers were in a lift near the top of the 844ft (260 metre) tower when the basket suddenly became loose.

Video footage captured the high altitude drama unfold as the cradle swung from side to side as well as back and forth.

At one point it starts repeatedly crash into a building and breaks windows.

With shards of glass falling to the ground, roads below were blocked off to protect people, CTV News reports.

At one point the cradle repeatedly crashed into the building and breaks windows. Picture: Twitter

The lift appeared to be moving at a speed and officials called it a "dangerous situation".

Oklahoma City Fire tweeted this morning: "Dangerous situation at Devon Tower.

"A large basket, believed to have window washers inside, is swinging wildly out of control at the top of the tower.

"This is a very dangerous situation. Please avoid the area.

"Firefighters are working to access this now."

The 260-metre Devon Tower. Picture: AP

One Twitter user, sharing dramatic footage of the incident, earlier wrote: "Happening right now: workers stuck on a lift or window washing scaffold are trapped in high winds at Devon Tower in Oklahoma City."

Local reports say the two workers were rescued but it remains unclear if either of them were injured.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.