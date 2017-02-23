Textiles master weaves her magic

LOVERS of textile art are in for a treat at the Moranbah Coalface Art Gallery this March.

Hand-woven fabrics from internationally renowned master weaver Kay Faulkner will be on display as part of the Pattern: A Universal Phenomenon exhibition.

Mayor Anne Baker said the exhibition would officially launch from 6pm on Thursday, March 9.

"Everyone is invited to come along to meet Kay and view her amazing work,” she said.

"Enjoy some light refreshments while you hear from this master weaver and textile artist on how she creates her unique designs.

"If you're a budding artist, Kay will also host How to Create an Artist Journal workshops in Dysart, Clermont and Moranbah.

"Participants will use hand-woven fabric, hand-dyed paper and board to create their own textile masterpiece.”

Ms Faulkner said universality of design was the focus of her exhibition.

"For this collection I have woven into the designs patterns that I found in my travels around the world, especially from buildings, pavement, pottery, mosaics and ceilings,” she said.

"My research into textile and design has taken me to many countries. It's amazing how often a motif can appear in universal usage.

"Wherever a crafted pattern appears, it's the result of someone's personal endeavour. It bears the signature of the maker's hand, expressing the universality of the creator - across media and disciplines, without boundaries.”

Pattern: A Universal Phenomenon will be on display at the Moranbah Coalface Art Gallery from March 1-29.

Places are limited for the How to Create an Artist's Journal workshops.

Bookings are essential by phoning 1300472227 or contacting the Dysart, Clermont or Moranbah libraries.

Kay Faulkner

Artist workshops

Cost: $20 per person

Dysart Library

March 1, 6-8pm.

Clermont Library

March 2, 6-8pm.

Moranbah Library

March 29, 6-8pm.

Pattern: A Universal Phenomenon exhibition

Moranbah Coalface Art Gallery from March 1-29.

Official launch at 6pm on Thursday, March 9.

Entry is free.

RSVP: Phone 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227) or email anne.marie.loeskow @isaac.qld.gov.au.