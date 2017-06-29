'Thank you' local emergency services

SAFE AND WELL: Leah Rowe with her son Riley recovering in hospital.

A HORRIFYING situation has turned into one of gratitude after local emergency services worked tirelessly to help a 10-year-old Capella boy.

In an incident no parent should endure, Leah Rowe and her family were faced with a sick child struggling to breath, hours away from the treatment he needed.

"Riley hadn't been feeling well for a few days,” Leah said.

"The school rang me at lunchtime and said to come get him as he was not well.

"He was breathing really fast, had a high temp and was not himself.

"At around 7.30pm he was already asleep and really struggling to breath.

"I rang 000 and got the Capella ambulance to come round - his stats were pretty scary and the way he was breathing was awful.”

The paramedics put Riley onto oxygen and took him to Emerald Hospital.

At hospital, Riley had an x-ray and blood tests. Leah said the results showed a shadow on the left lung, and his blood cell count showed he was "fighting something”.

"The doctor was amazing,” Leah said.

"He was on the phone to the paediatric doctors at Rocky base a few times, and by 2.30am the Royal Flying Doctors were waiting at the airport for us.”

Riley and his family were at hospital for three days where he was on antibiotics and oxygen.

"When his oxygen blood level came up we were allowed to come home,” Leah said.

"He's on preventers for the asthma and his chest is clear.”

Leah shared her thanks with a picture posted on the CQ News Facebook page.

"Id like to say a huge thank you to all the ambulance officers, the doctors, the nurses, the pathology and x-ray guys, the RFDS, the pilot, all of my friends who helped out and looked after my nine and seven-year-old girls Chloe and Jade while we were away, and all of the people who wished Riley well,” she said.

"Thank you so much.

"It's awful to see your child unwell but knowing we have these amazing people to look after us is a blessing, thank you.”