The 11 biggest bargains of KFC SuperCoach 2021

Everyone loves a bargain, especially in KFC SuperCoach.

The secret to picking a high-scoring squad within the $10 million salary cap is to find players who will outperform their starting price.

That means sifting through all the prices to find players who have been undervalued compared to their likely 2021 output, usually due to injury or lack of opportunity.

We've done the hard work for you. Here are 11 players set to deliver fantastic value for money in 2021.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Zac Williams (Carl) $458,600 DEF

Rewind two years and Williams was one of the bargains of the 2019 season, starting the year valued at $407k and finishing as one of the topscoring defenders. History is about to repeat itself as Williams starts 2021 severely underpriced for a player set to be a key part of Carlton's midfield - where he has scored like a premium during stints on ball at the Giants. We eagerly forked out $436k this time last year for Sam Docherty, now we can invest in another Blues backman.

RELATED: WINNERS AND LOSERS FROM 2021 SUPERCOACH PRICES

Jackson Hately (Adel) $310,300 MID

Hately was one our top rookie picks in 2019 after averaging over 90 points as a junior in South Australia and scoring 101 in a pre-season game for the Giants. And we stand by that call despite a tough opening two years at the top level. Hately stands out as an ideal KFC SuperCoach candidate who can score when he gets the opportunity - and he should get a lot more of that after joining the Crows in the pre-season draft.

Dyson Heppell (Ess) $319,100 MID

The Bombers captain has always been more of a reliable KFC SuperCoach Draft option than a top choice in the classic form the game, averaging 99.7 from 2014-19. But that could change if he is fit to play in Round 1 with a starting price closer to his output last season - a 66 average in three injury-plagued games that resulted in a whopping price discount of more than $200k. Heppell joined Essendon's younger players on day one of pre-season training and is optimistic about his 2021 prospects.

Braydon Preuss (GWS) $303,000 RUCK

Did someone say cheap R2? There are a few options next season if you want to partner mega-priced Max Gawn or Brodie Grundy with a mid-priced sidekick, and Preuss stands out after moving to the Giants, where he will finally get a run at being the No.1 ruckman after being a back-up to Gawn and Todd Goldstein since 2017. An ideal outcome would be Preuss doing a similar job to Marc Pittonet last season - he averaged 105 in his first five games and jumped more than $200k in value. At that point you could look to move Preuss to one of the big two.

Jeremy Cameron (Geel) $388,100 FWD

Picking Cameron was one of my best KFC SuperCoach moves in 2019. Granted, it was only for one game but he scored 152 that day to help me win my league grand final. So it's crazy we can get him for under $400k. Jezza's 2020 season was a bit of a write-off, playing 17 games but never really hitting his straps as the Giants generally stunk. He's out of western Sydney now, joining Geelong where he'll be part of the AFL's most potent forward line, probably floating up the ground and back towards goal as Tom Hawkins and Patrick Dangerfield patrol the goalsquare. Yikes. If he can average 93 as he did two years ago, he's about $120k underpriced.

Jeremy Cameron during his first training session as a Cat. Picture: Alison Wynd

Ben Brown (Melb) $260,300 FWD

Key forwards are not normally in our KFC SuperCoach plans because their scoring is too erratic, but when they come this cheap you can afford to take a risk. Brown had a year to forget in 2020, unbelievably kicking just eight goals after booting 60-plus three years in a row from 2017-19. Now he's at the Demons with Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver hitting him on the lead. It's worth noting even in those big goalscoring years he wasn't a huge SuperCoach scorer but a few bags in the early rounds would result in a sharp price jump.

Joe Daniher (Bris) $233,300 FWD

After opening the door to key forwards, why not go crazy and pick Daniher, who played four games last year and returned scores including 103 and 23. You'll have to be prepared to ride the rollercoaster but a move to Brisbane should help Joe, and if he can get his body right the potential is definitely there for more scores at the upper end. And at that price, what have you got to lose?

Ben Cunnington (North Melb) $439,800 MID

North Melbourne put a line through Cunnington's season in August after he battled a back problem all year. The inside bull played just three games, resulting in a big price discount for 2021. But it's worth remembering one of those games was a 185-point KFC SuperCoach effort in Round 1. Cunnington averaged 102 in 2019 and at least 90 in seven of the past eight seasons, which makes his tremendous value.

Ben Cunnington is a top-line KFC SuperCoach midfielder when fit and firing.

Jarman Impey (Haw) $212,800 FWD

A confession - I have never considered Impey in KFC SuperCoach. But one of the fun things about this game is picking new players when the circumstances point you in their direction, and a $212k starting price is a big flashing light. Impey played five games last year after returning from a knee injury and averaged just 39 points a game, but next year we can expect a return a lot more like his 74 average in 2019. That might not seem a lot but with fewer bottom-priced rookies available in 2021 we might have to get used to paying a little bit more for a 25-year-old "rookie" you know is in his team's best 22.

Isaac Heeney (Syd) $454,500 FWD

Will Heeney ever become the elite full-time midfielder we know he could be? Probably not as his talents in front of goal are just too valuable in a developing Sydney side. But even in that role he can still produce big KFC SuperCoach scores - his 152 in Round 1 and 123 in Round 3 last year are exhibits A and B. An injury ended his season after six games, resulting in a very nice price discount. Just be prepared for some ups and downs.

Isaac Heeney can dominate up forward or through the midfield.

Alex Witherden (WC) $456,100 DEF

KFC SuperCoach bargain hunters know the value of an opportunity void and a player ready to grab it. The Eagles targeted Witherden after he fell out of Brisbane's best 22 despite averaging 94 in the six games he played in 2020, and he will slot straight into a high-scoring backline. All we need is confirmation he'll be taking the kick-ins next year and we can lock him and throw away the key.

And one more ...

Lance Franklin (Syd) $312,000 FWD

Buddy, Buddy, Buddy. Hamstring and groin problems wiped out his 2020 season but I'll be watching very closely when he ramps up his comeback in January, in the knowledge that the last time he played most of a season he averaged 100.1 over 18 games, and we know what he is capable of when he catches fire. That price makes it very hard to give up on the idea of one final fling.

Originally published as The 11 biggest bargains of KFC SuperCoach 2021