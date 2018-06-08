Anna and Tim from The Bachelor are married

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich just got married in a ceremony in Italy. Source: Instagram

ANNA Heinrich and Tim Robards have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

They're the first couple from all the Australian series of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to get married.

Heinrich, 31, and Robards, 35, got together on the first season of The Bachelor when Heinrich was just 26 years old.

Five years later, they have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Masseria Potenti hotel in Puglia, a region in the south of Italy.

Heinrich wore a white beaded gown by Australian designer Steven Khalil, a long veil and embellished, nude shoes. Her hair was tied back in a low ponytail and she accessorised with large drop earrings.

She was walked down the aisle by her father Les Heinrich and accompanied by her sister Charlotte, who was in a sexy, white slip dress.

The couple are yet to share any photos from their nuptials on social media.

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards at the 2014 Who Magazine Sexiest People party. Picture: Richard Dobson

Last weekend Robards revealed he proposed to Heinrich in a dinghy in the Northern Territory and filmed the whole thing on a drone.

"My heart's thumping," Robards told Stellar magazine, "And I'm trying not to crash my drone and I'm also about to propose. And I say, 'You know what would be good right now? A bloody cold beer.' And then I say, 'What would make it better for you?' And she goes, 'I don't know, a cold washer?' So I say … 'What if I professed my love for you and said every moment in the last whatever years has been amazing?'

"I was already on my knees. I reached in my pocket, and I had a little box, and she just started bawling."

Heinrich said she went on The Bachelor and she had a "genuine belief" she could find somebody.

"I think everything was aligned," she said. "I never like to put the show down because we're so thankful, but I feel the intentions with the show now are slightly different. For us, it was really right, and because it was so new and fresh, they really wanted a couple to find each other. I wouldn't go on [the show] today."

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich pictured in 2013 during the finale of The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10.

The couple admit they have had their fair share of battles, including transitioning their relationship from reality TV to real life.

Heinrich moved into Robards' Bondi bachelor pad a few years ago, which took some getting used to

"I had to train her up a bit," Robards told Stellar. "She was used to communicating with her sisters and her girlfriends but had never [been] in a loving relationship, so that's been great. She has learnt to communicate."

The couple love to show off their buff bodies on social media. Picture: Justin Lloyd

But Heinrich says living together gets better every day.

"Moving in, I had to learn Tim's ways and what he liked, and also what I like. Tim's a really great communicator, so if there were any issues that we had, we would always talk it out. "We've both got strong opinions and we like them to be heard, but the best thing for us is overcoming that."