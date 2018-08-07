The battle between a fish and a dam wall

One conservation group is concerned about the future of Queensland Lungfish.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS are working to turn the tide for fish species in one of our most popular dams.

The Queensland Lungfish and white throated turtle are the main species Capricorn Conservation Council holds strong concerns about.

The group says Paradise Dam infrastructure caused challenges for the species.

Co-ordinator of Capricorn Conservation Council Michael McCabe said the Queensland Lungfish, a species which is around 400 million years old, has to learn to use a "fish lift" to get upstream and would often make "suicidal lunges over the dodgy spillways to get downstream."

Mr McCabe said the lift did not allow the fish to move downstream during a flood, in turn meaning species were at great risk of injury or death.

Mr McCabe said the lift filled up with water on the bottom.

There would then be a release of water from the dam, attracting the species towards it, then the species attracted towards it would be locked inside a small lift container, which slowly made its way up the dam wall to deposit the turtles, fish and whatever else was moving upstream onto the other side of the wall.

"The Queensland Lungfish is an ancient line of fish going back several hundred million years and they only occur in the Burnett and Goomeri Rivers. They have been introduced to other Brisbane river systems," Mr McCabe said.

Mr McCabe said the Queensland Lungfish was a fossil remnant from an older age.

It is a very large fish, so it plays an important role in the species balance; similarly with the turtles as they are a critically endangered species.

"If you remove a long lived species that has been around for millions of years from a river system you don't know what the other consequences will be," Mr McCabe said.

Mr McCabe said when you interfered with the balances in an ecosystem by pushing species to extinction unknown effects could occur.

"Ultimately it will effect other species and water quality which will affect human health," Mr McCabe said.

Mr McCabe described the dam as being an "unsafe, uneconomic white elephant."

A spokesperson from SunWater said a study was conducted and confirmed lungfish remained a common and widespread species in the Burnett River and, importantly, there was no evidence of a decline in populations across the study area.